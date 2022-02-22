Polling booth at Jhiurheri village tops list, Sec 67 last

Tribun e News Service

Mohali, February 21

Rural polling stations Jhiurheri, Giddarpur and Safipur topped the list of voter turnout in the Mohali constituency with 88.51 per cent, 86.57 per cent and 86.16 per cent polling, respectively.

At the polling station number 107 at Government Elementary School, Jhiurheri, a village near the Mohali international airport, 917 of the total 1,036 electors exercised their right to franchise. As many as 500 males and 417 females cast their votes.

Chau Majra (86.10 per cent) and Tarholi village (84.16 per cent) polling stations also recorded high voter turnout. Durhali, Barhi and Chachu Majra villages also saw people coming out in big numbers.

The lowest voter turnout (43.44 per cent) was recorded in an urban polling station (number 232) in Millennium Learning Paths School, Sector 67.

As many as 308 votes were cast out of the total 709 on electoral rolls. Polling stations at Sector 67, 68, Phase 1 and Phase 2, all urban areas, recorded low turnout of around 45-50 per cent.