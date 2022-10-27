Polling officials to undergo training today

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 26

Master trainers will impart training to polling officials at block level tomorrow for the elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions to be held in two phases in the district.

Divulging details, District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik said voting for the posts of members of Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti would be held on November 30, while the elections to the posts of panch and sarpanch would be held on November 2.

Kaushik said on October 27, election-related training would be organised for polling officials, including returning officers and assistant returning officers, in Government Polytechnic College, Morni, Government College, Raipur Rani, and Government College Barwala, while for the Pinjore block, training would be conducted at the Block Development and Panchayat Officer’s office in Pinjore.

The DEO said the final rehearsal would be held a day before the polling dates at the office of the Block Development and Panchayat Officer concerned. For the Barwala division, the final rehearsal would be organised at the Government College, Barwala. Election material would also be distributed to the polling parties on the occasion.

