Pollution caused by Fire at Dadu Majra dump: Experts raise concerns over its impact on health

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 7

To emphasise the serious health consequences of the rising air pollution, health experts and victims of air pollution caused by a fire at the Dadu Majra dump came together to commemorate World Health Day.

Dayal Krishan, who is part of the Dadu Majra Dumping Ground Joint Action Committee, said the pollution caused by the fire at the dump was a violation of basic human rights. “People cannot go out for walks, children can’t play in parks and people have to keep their windows shut round the clock to ward off the stench and smoke emanating from the dump. Apart from this, every family living in the vicinity has a few members who suffer from asthma, skin problems or shortness of breath,” he said.

Mona Garu, founder of Meri Udaan, an NGO, said, “Air pollution is choking the residents of Dadu Majra. It’s terrible to live next to a dumping site on fire. Our lungs feel like they’re on fire. Someone in the house is generally sick due to the pollution. Inviting someone home is also humiliating because the stench gets worse as the sun sets,” she said.

“Respiratory disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma and bronchiolitis, lung cancer, cardiovascular ailments, central nervous system dysfunction and skin diseases are all caused by air pollution,” said Dr Amit Kumar Mandal, a pulmonologist.

