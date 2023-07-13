‘Poor cleaning’ of Sukhna Choe raises concerns

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 12

Excessive rain and an irregular cleaning of the Sukhna Choe led to flooding of the rivulet that caused widespread disruption in the city. While a bridge near Kishangarh got washed away by the raging waters, another bridge near the Bapu Dham Colony suffered extensive damage. Besides, a pipeline supplying water to Mani Majra was wrecked due to the deluge.

The choe carries excess water from the Sukhna Lake to the Ghaggar river in Bhankharpur crossing Baltana (Zirakpur) area.

Due to incessant rainfall lashing the region for three consecutive days, the water in Sukhna has breached the 1,163-ft danger mark. Two floodgates of the lake were opened to release the excess water into the Sukhna Choe. The gushing water in the choe swept away the bridge in Kishangarh and damaged the bridge near the Bhapu Dham Colony.

This has raised concerns over the irregular cleaning of the choe. Experts have said that regular cleaning of the choe is required to ensure the smooth flow of water in such a situation. “There is a need to widen and deepen the choe to avoid a repeat of this incident in future,” an expert opined.

Various departments are engaged in the cleaning of the choe, namely the Engineering Department and the Forest Department, among others, said an official, asserting that the choe is cleaned annually before the onset of the monsoon. This time, excess water poured into the lake due to the incessant rain. The bridges were affected due to the furious flow of the water discharged from the lake, he explained. He added that in a first, the gates had to be opened up to five feet at one point of time.

Due to continuous downpour for three days, as many as four check dams located in the forest area of the lake were damaged. The excess flow of water pushed the water above the danger mark, said UT Chief Engineer CB Ojha. “It was an unprecedented situation. Seasonal rivulets such as the Sukhna Choe, the Patiala ki Rao and the N-Choe are cleaned every year.”

However, LR Budaniya, an environmentalist, has suggested that such seasonal rivulets need not be cleaned on a regular basis as the natural flow of the water cleans the river on its own.