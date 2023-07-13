 ‘Poor cleaning’ of Sukhna Choe raises concerns : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • ‘Poor cleaning’ of Sukhna Choe raises concerns

‘Poor cleaning’ of Sukhna Choe raises concerns

‘Poor cleaning’ of Sukhna Choe raises concerns

Wild growth on the sides of the Sukhna Choe near the Shastri Nagar causeway on Wednesday. Tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 12

Excessive rain and an irregular cleaning of the Sukhna Choe led to flooding of the rivulet that caused widespread disruption in the city. While a bridge near Kishangarh got washed away by the raging waters, another bridge near the Bapu Dham Colony suffered extensive damage. Besides, a pipeline supplying water to Mani Majra was wrecked due to the deluge.

The choe carries excess water from the Sukhna Lake to the Ghaggar river in Bhankharpur crossing Baltana (Zirakpur) area.

Due to incessant rainfall lashing the region for three consecutive days, the water in Sukhna has breached the 1,163-ft danger mark. Two floodgates of the lake were opened to release the excess water into the Sukhna Choe. The gushing water in the choe swept away the bridge in Kishangarh and damaged the bridge near the Bhapu Dham Colony.

This has raised concerns over the irregular cleaning of the choe. Experts have said that regular cleaning of the choe is required to ensure the smooth flow of water in such a situation. “There is a need to widen and deepen the choe to avoid a repeat of this incident in future,” an expert opined.

Various departments are engaged in the cleaning of the choe, namely the Engineering Department and the Forest Department, among others, said an official, asserting that the choe is cleaned annually before the onset of the monsoon. This time, excess water poured into the lake due to the incessant rain. The bridges were affected due to the furious flow of the water discharged from the lake, he explained. He added that in a first, the gates had to be opened up to five feet at one point of time.

Due to continuous downpour for three days, as many as four check dams located in the forest area of the lake were damaged. The excess flow of water pushed the water above the danger mark, said UT Chief Engineer CB Ojha. “It was an unprecedented situation. Seasonal rivulets such as the Sukhna Choe, the Patiala ki Rao and the N-Choe are cleaned every year.”

However, LR Budaniya, an environmentalist, has suggested that such seasonal rivulets need not be cleaned on a regular basis as the natural flow of the water cleans the river on its own.

‘Rivulets cleaned every year’

The excess flow of water pushed the water above the danger mark. It was an unprecedented situation. Seasonal rivulets such as the Sukhna Choe, the Patiala ki Rao and the N-Choe are cleaned every year. — CB Ojha, UT Chief Engineer

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

BBMB not to release excess water from dams till flood situation in Punjab and Haryana normalises

2
Punjab

Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Sangrur district; water level in Badi Nadi in Patiala goes down

3
Chandigarh

Traffic restored for all vehicles on Ambala-Chandigarh highway, police issue new advisory

4
Sports

Asia Cup schedule finalised, India not going to Pakistan: BCCI

5
Nation

Nepal national assaults crew onboard Air India's Toronto-Delhi flight, damages lavatory door

6
Punjab

Rain havoc: Death toll reaches 18 in Punjab, Haryana; 10,000 people shifted from waterlogged areas in Punjab

7
Himachal

2,000 tourists stranded in Kasol evacuated, says Himachal CM Sukhu

8
Haryana

‘Why have you come now’: Amid flood fury, woman slaps JJP MLA in Haryana’s Guhla

9
Himachal

Heavy snow on way to Chandratal lake hindering evacuation of 293 stranded tourists

10
Himachal

Shimla’s Bhattakuffar fruit mandi damaged due to landslide

Don't Miss

View All
6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Top News

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

Govt starts shifting residents to relief camps | Kejri seeks...

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

Monsoon fury: Breach in bundh not plugged, another develops in Musepur

Monsoon fury: Breach in bundh not plugged, another develops in Musepur

Water enters residential areas of 10 villages, 40,000 acres ...

High water flow, poor bundh monitoring led to flooding of fields, say Karnal villagers

High water flow, poor bundh monitoring led to flooding of fields, say Karnal villagers

40K evacuated from Manali, Kullu: CM

40K evacuated from Manali, Kullu: CM

Sukhu conducts aerial survey of Chandratal, Losar | Inspects...


Cities

View All

Flood situation likely to worsen in Tarn Taran district

Flood situation likely to worsen in Tarn Taran district

Waterlogged streets, inundated fields inconvenience Bhinder village residents

Water recedes in Ravi, Beas

Residents midnight call pays dividend, broken sewer pipes replaced with new

Pathetic parks: Company Garden in Amritsar cries for attention

Snapped Chd-P’kula links spell chaos on Madhya Marg, NH

Snapped Chandigarh-Panchkula links spell chaos on Madhya Marg, NH

MC plans 3-step solution to waterlogging

Avoid travel on Nada Sahib-Morni road: Police

Sec 43-B taps run muddy water

Sector 26 Market Committee office declared unsafe

Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting over rising water level

Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting over rising water level

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

2020 Delhi riots: Delhi High Court grants bail to AAP ex-councillor in 5 cases

Rs 2 crore heroin seized, 3 held in Delhi

300 head of cattle rescued

Plugging Dhussi bundh breaches to take time

Plugging Dhussi bundh breaches to take time

No end to miseries of flood-hit people

Sans power, villagers sweat post rescue

Cops extend helping hand, join rescue ops

Adampur sub-division: Poor drain upkeep to blame for overflow, damage to fields

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Farmers worried as fields still inundated in villages

Buddha Nullah continues to flood several areas

Couple booked for Rs 78 lakh property fraud

High accumulation of pollutants observed in Giaspura: Probe

Residents gherao Nabha MLA as rainwater released into village

Residents gherao Nabha MLA as rainwater released into village

MC staff spray larvicide in Patiala

Choked sewers in Sirhind add to residents’ plight

Health advisory for flood-hit

One booked for student’s rape, murder