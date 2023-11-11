Poor quality of construction: Action sought against ‘errant’ contractor

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 10

Taking cognisance of the sub-standard material being used in the construction of community centre of Jalouli village, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today directed the Municipal Corporation, Panchkula, to blacklist the contractor who had carried out the work and confiscate his security amount. During his visit to the village, tiles at the community centre were found to be broken and the roof was also in a bad condition.

The speaker had visited the community centre where he took cognisance of low-quality material used in its construction on Friday. He directed the Municipal Corporation to conduct a high-level investigation against the contractor and said no one was allowed to use low quality material in construction works. He directed the MC Commissioner over phone to blacklist the concerned contractor with immediate effect and to confiscate his security amount.

He said it has been observed that contractors use low-quality material in construction works. He said, “Strictest action should be taken against those involved in such activities”, he said.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, BJP district vice president Harendra Malik and residents of the village were present on the occasion.

Tributes paid to martyr

The Speaker also paid his tributes to Captain Rohit Kaushal, who had laid down his life while battling insurgents in Jammu and Kashmir in 1995.

