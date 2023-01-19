 Poor seating tests patients’ patience at Mohali hospital : The Tribune India

No benches, visitors forced to sit

Poor seating tests patients’ patience at Mohali hospital

Poor seating tests patients’ patience at Mohali hospital

Visitors sit on a pavement in the absence of benches outside Civil Hospital, Phase 6, Mohali. photos: Vicky



Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, January 18

The existing seating arrangement at the Civil Hospital, Phase 6, is falling miserably short of requirement as patients and attendants are forced to sit on the pavement and along pathways in the biting cold.

With most of the seats occupied inside, most patients choose to wait outside to make the most of the sunny weather amid the ongoing cold wave.

Patients, including the aged, women clutching toddlers, and their attendants have to brave the inhospitable conditions on a daily basis in the absence of adequate number of seats or benches outside.

Braving the elements

  • Front courtyard, free medicine shop and car park lack benches for patients waiting for consultation
  • Outside emergency ward, barely four benches are present, enough to accommodate eight persons
  • DOTS Centre and TB Lab counter, too, does not have even a single bench, forcing visitors to brave elements
  • Portable benches that can be shifted according to weather conditions may solve problem, say visitors

The front courtyard, free medicine shop and car parking areas lack benches where patients can sit under the sun and wait for consultation.

Outside the emergency ward of the hospital, four benches are present, enough to accommodate barely eight persons, forcing many to squat on the pavement, reflecting poorly on the working of the government-run institution.

Will add benches once funds received

There are a few seats there. More will be arranged as and when funds are allotted. There was a power outage from 12 noon to 3 pm which may have led to X-ray reports being delayed. — Dr HS Cheema, SMO, Civil Hospital, Phase 6

No power, forced to wait for report

There is power outage and doctor has asked for an X-ray report of my fractured leg. I have to wait till 3 pm. — Jaswinder Kaur, Lakhnaur resident

The DOTS (directly observed therapy short course) Centre and TB Laboratory counter does not have even a single bench for visitors. This at a time when the Punjab Government claims to lay special emphasis on healthcare.

Lakhnaur resident Jaswinder Kaur, 66, explaining the need to sit under the sun at the hospital, says: “There is power outage and the doctor has asked for an X-ray report of my fractured leg bone. I have to wait on a wheelchair till 3 pm.” Her daughter-in-law waits patiently seated on the pavement.

Balongi couple Abhishek Chauhan, 28, and Mamta, 26, take turns to hold their two-and-a-half-year-old son suffering from fever. “We belong to Bihar and have come here for work. This is the first time we are visiting the hospital and it is quite discomforting to sit on the pavement and wait for our turn. We hope to see the doctor and return home soon,” says the couple.

The visitors say portable benches that can be shifted according to the weather conditions may solve the problem to a great extent.

“There is a lot of vacant space in the courtyard and along the parking area. Portable chairs can be arranged for visitors as a stopgap arrangement,” says a patient’s attendant. While visitors say the seating arrangement inside the hospital is satisfactory, it is found wanting at the time of rush.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Manpreet Badal quits Congress, joins BJP

2
Nation

Youth detained for 'romancing' on two-wheeler in Lucknow

3
Chandigarh

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

4
Punjab

Joining BJP to serve India, could no longer stay in Congress which serves factions: Manpreet Badal

5
Sports

Wrestlers accuse WFI president of sexual exploitation; Centre seeks federation's response within 72 hours

6
Himachal

Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Himachal Pradesh; Sukhvinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri, Pratibha Singh join it

7
Nation

Need to build resilient health system across world: India at G20 Health Working Group meet

8
Sports

Ind vs NZ: Shubman Gill, Siraj shine as India win by 12 runs in a thriller to take 1-0 lead

9
Punjab

BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab's Gurdaspur

10
Nation

Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear ‘demarcation’ of power, Supreme Court reserves verdict

Don't Miss

View All
Bathinda shivers at -1°C
Punjab

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Commended, for standing at the forefront
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

Punjab Chief Minister orders closing of Zira factory in Ferozepur
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29, cold wave continues in Valley
J & K

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29 as cold wave continues in Kashmir Valley

China records first recent population decline as births plunge
World

China records first recent population decline as births plunge

Richest 1% own over 40% of India’s wealth: Oxfam
Nation

Richest 1% own over 40% of India's wealth: Oxfam

Villagers gift SUV, ~51L to defeated candidate
Haryana

Hisar: Villagers gift SUV, Rs 51 lakh to defeated candidate

Top News

New Zealand PM to step down next month after 6 yrs in power

New Zealand PM to step down next month after 6 yrs in power

Following govt’s assurance, Punjab ambulance employees call off strike, to resume work today

Following govt's assurance, Punjab ambulance employees call off strike; to resume work today

Say the govt has agreed to increase their salaries and give ...

Wrestlers accuse WFI chief of sexual abuse, want him sacked

Wrestlers accuse Wrestling Federation of India chief of sexual abuse, want him sacked

9 killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra

9 killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra

The accident takes place at 4.45am at Repoli village in Raig...

Tripura goes to polls on February 16, Nagaland, Meghalaya February 27

Tripura goes to polls on February 16, Nagaland, Meghalaya February 27

Counting on March 2 | BJP in power in these three states


Cities

View All

College teachers up in arms against govt

College teachers up in arms against govt

Despite ban, Chinese string sale continues

NHAI begins work on 22-km cycle track

Bizmen seek policy to boost textile sector

30 pc decline in imports from Afghanistan via Attari ICP

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

Body on rly tracks: Woman in police net for 6-yr-old’s murder

Body on rly tracks: Woman in police net for 6-yr-old's murder

Chandigarh Mayor gets going, reviews projects’ status

Chandigarh sets aside SDM order to seal café

Health Secy’s timely CPR saves visitor’s life

'Double delight as Shubman's father & coach'

L-G vs Delhi Govt: Centre wants issue referred to larger Bench

L-G vs Delhi Govt: Centre wants issue referred to larger Bench

Fresh powers delegated to Delhi Lt-Governor

‘Bribed’, MLA shows wads of cash in House

Suspend demolition of Tughlakabad slums, child rights panel tells ASI

Hit by vehicle, leopard killed

Thieves break into jewellery shop in Jalandhar, steal ornaments worth lakhs, cash

Thieves break into jewellery shop in Jalandhar, steal ornaments worth lakhs, cash

Tarn Taran SDM office staffer among 2 held for bank robbery in Jalandhar

Last Jalandhar MC meet ends on stormy note over LED issue

Demand letter not accepted, Beet residents heckle Deputy Speaker

Kapurthala DC forms panels to stop sale of Chinese string

Buddha Nullah bridge closed completely

Buddha Nullah bridge closed completely

24x7 help desk launched for cybercrime victims

Recovery of bomb shell at military ground creates panic in Khanna

27 dyeing units caught dumping untreated waste in MC sewer lines

50K water supply and sewerage connections illegal in Ludhiana: Civic body

Unruly scenes at Pbi varsity meeting

Unruly scenes at Pbi varsity meeting

MC team visits city markets to check sale of Chinese manjha

Transport Minister conducts surprise check at RTA office

Aman Arora inspects govt printing press