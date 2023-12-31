Poor visibility grounds 16 flights; two diverted

Mohali, December 30
As many as 16 flights were cancelled and two diverted to Delhi as fog and low visibility continued to inconvenience flyers at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, for the third consecutive day.
Most of the flights were an hour behind the schedule today. The flight movement was put on hold as the runway visibility plunged to 150m at 10 pm. Weather forecast predicts some respite from fog after December 30.
On Friday, 19 flights were cancelled and most other flights were two to three hours behind schedule for most part of the day.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM unveils Rs 15,700 cr projects for Ayodhya
Inaugurates new airport, revamped railway station
WFI row: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat leaves Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award at Kartavya Path
Earlier, wrestler Sakshi Malik had quit the game in protest
Tourists throng Kullu-Manali to ring in New Year
Closed tourism units resume operations
In Meitei-dominated Imphal, Kukis to give Congress yatra a miss
Supporters from community to hold reception at Kangpokpi