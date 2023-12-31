Poor visibility grounds 16 flights; two diverted

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 30

As many as 16 flights were cancelled and two diverted to Delhi as fog and low visibility continued to inconvenience flyers at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, for the third consecutive day.

Most of the flights were an hour behind the schedule today. The flight movement was put on hold as the runway visibility plunged to 150m at 10 pm. Weather forecast predicts some respite from fog after December 30.

On Friday, 19 flights were cancelled and most other flights were two to three hours behind schedule for most part of the day.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali #Shaheed Bhagat Singh