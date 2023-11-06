Poorvi Singh’s fifer helps Chandigarh defeat Sikkim

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 5

A five-wicket haul by Poorvi Singh helped Chandigarh log a seven-wicket win over Sikkim during the Women’s U-19 T20 at Mumbai.

Batting first, Sikkim batters were bundled out at 53 runs. Rakhi gave a breakthrough to the city by clinching two wickets. Thereafter, Poorvi took the command and claimed five wickets in a single spell. Shivali claimed the wickets of the tailenders.

In reply, Chandigarh achieved the target in the 13th over with the loss of three wickets. Chandigarh’s next match is against Kerala on November 7.

