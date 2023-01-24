 Portals for fee payment, admission to govt schools in Chandigarh on the cards : The Tribune India

Portals for fee payment, admission to govt schools in Chandigarh on the cards

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, January 23

The Chandigarh Education Department is planning to launch a portal for fee submission in government schools, allowing parents to pay the dues online without having to visit the institution. The facility will be for students of classes 9 to 12.

The launch of the portal is expected to benefit both schools and parents. For schools, it will help streamline the fee collection process, reduce administrative workload, and increase transparency and accountability in fee collection, while for parents, it will provide a convenient and an efficient way of making fee payments, eliminating the need to visit the school and reducing the risk of lost or misplaced fee receipts.

Further, the department is planning to launch a portal for admission to the entry-level class in government schools. The online admission process will also help improve fairness in the selection process by providing all applicants with equal access to information and opportunity to apply. This will help ensure all students get an equal chance of admission, regardless of their socio-economic background or location. The online admission process will also help improve transparency by way of providing applicants with the ability to track the status of their application, besides receiving notifications and updates on admission status.

The online portal for admission will allow parents the ability to upload necessary documents, such as birth certificate, immunisation record and proof of address, electronically. Recently, the department had launched a portal for students belonging to the economically weaker section (EWS) category for nursery admissions to private schools under the Section 12 (1) (C) of the Right to Education Act (RTE), 2009.

Director of School Education Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar says: “Parents will be able to pay fee on the portal and get acknowledgement receipt. By allowing parents to make payments online, the department can reduce the need for school staff to handle cash or cheques. It will improve the fee collection process and reduce the risk of error/fraud. We are also planning to start nursery admissions in government schools through a portal.”

The online admission process will allow the department to reach a larger number of families and make the process more inclusive by providing equal opportunities to apply for admissions, he says.

“It will reduce chances of malpractice and provide a fair way of selection of students. With the online system, schools can easily manage and track the number of applications received, status of each application, and number of seats available. The online admission process will further help improve accuracy of student data such as contact information and family income. This can help the school provide better support to pupils and their families,” adds Brar.

Will bring in more transparency, efficiency

  • Fee portal for classes 9 to 12 will help streamline collection process, reduce workload, increase transparency
  • Will also eliminate need for parents to visit school, reduce the risk of lost or misplaced fee receipts
  • Portal for admission to entry-level class will ensure fairness in the selection process by offering info access to all
  • Applicants can track status of their application, receive notifications, updates on status; they can also upload various documents

Online system will reduce fraud

Parents can pay fee on portal and get receipt. It will reduce risk of fraud. We are also planning nursery admissions through portal. — Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, Director of School Education

