Post of SSP (Traffic): Chandigarh sends panel to Home Ministry

Chandigarh, December 4
The UT Administration has forwarded the names of three IPS officers to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for deputation on the post of Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Chandigarh.
After the completion of deputation period of SSP (Traffic) Manisha Chaudhary, who was relieved on November 30, the Haryana Government had sent a panel of three IPS officers to the Chandigarh Administration for the post. They are Sumer Pratap Singh of 2012 batch, at present posted as DCP, Panchkula; Smiti Chaudhary of 2012 batch, posted as Superintendent of Police (SP), Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB); and Deepak Saharan, SP, Rewari. A senior UT officer said the names were sent to the MHA for approval.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cyclone Michaung: IMD forecast offers some respite for Chennai with prediction of light rain
Landfall in Andhra Pradesh today
Biden's top official visits India, discusses alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun
Last week, the US Justice Department alleged that an Indian ...
Top US Congressmen introduce bill to reduce green card backlog; if passed, will help thousands of Indians
The bill would phase out the existing 7% per-country limit o...
Punjab tops country with max drug smuggling cases; Himachal Pradesh is second
With 26,619 overall FIRs, Kerala surprisingly has the highes...