Post of SSP (Traffic): Chandigarh sends panel to Home Ministry

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 4

The UT Administration has forwarded the names of three IPS officers to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for deputation on the post of Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Chandigarh.

After the completion of deputation period of SSP (Traffic) Manisha Chaudhary, who was relieved on November 30, the Haryana Government had sent a panel of three IPS officers to the Chandigarh Administration for the post. They are Sumer Pratap Singh of 2012 batch, at present posted as DCP, Panchkula; Smiti Chaudhary of 2012 batch, posted as Superintendent of Police (SP), Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB); and Deepak Saharan, SP, Rewari. A senior UT officer said the names were sent to the MHA for approval.