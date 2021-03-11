Poster-making contest marks Biodiversity Day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 20

To mark World Biodiversity Day, the UT Department of Environment, in collaboration with Yuvsatta, an NGO, and the Eco-Club of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, organised an inter-school poster-making contest’ at the school on the theme, “Plastic Pollution Affects Biodiversity and Healthy Planet”.

Debendra Dalai, Director, Department of Environment, was the chief guest on the occasion. More than 300 students from 26 prominent schools of the city participated in the contest.

Appreciating the beautiful art work of young students, Dalai said nowadays, there was a throwaway culture, a social concept strongly influenced by consumerism, “whereby society tends to use items once only, and consumer products are not designed for reuse or lifetime use. And this over consumption is leading to loss of plants, animals and habitats.

The event was organised as part of the ongoing STOP (Students Take on Plastics) initiative launched in schools by their department along with Yuvsatta.

Five students in three categories were declared winners of the contest.