Postmortem of Panchkula Sector 20 girl rules out rape, murder: Police

Panchkula, April 11

The recovery of the body of a girl from an isolated place in Sector 20 set off alarms among officials over suspected rape and murder. On the basis of the postmortem report today, the police have ruled out such possibilities. Police officials said that the girl may have died by suicide.

The board of doctors conducted the postmortem of the body today and handed it over to the girl’s family. On the basis of a complaint by the girl’s brother, the police have arrested one of their neighbours for abetment to suicide.

The girl (20), a resident of Unnao in UP, had come to the city a few months ago, and she was living in Sector 20 with her family.

The family members said that her brother received a phone call on Wednesday night, adding that she told them that Subhash, a neighbour, was aware of her whereabouts. They said that after this, her brother and Subhash set out to search for the girl.

Talking to the doctors outside the mortuary, the girl’s brother said Subhash was aware of her location. The girl was declared dead at the Sector 6 Government Hospital.

The police later recovered a rope that was found hanging from the tree. Panchkula DCP Himadri Kaushik and ASP Manpreet Sudan reached the site as well as the hospital to take stock of the situation. After the investigation and the postmortem, the police arrested Subhash.

Sector 20 SHO Bachchu Singh said that a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC was registered on the basis of the brother’s statement, after which they had apprehended the neighbour Subhash. He said the postmortem report ruled out rape and murder. “She was menstruating, which was the reason for the blood on her body,” he said.

