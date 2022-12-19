Posts of ASI: 51% applicants appear for written test in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 18

Nearly 51 per cent of the total applicants, who had applied for 49 posts of the ASI in the Chandigarh Police, today appeared for the written examination at 36 centres here today. Mobile jammers were used at the centres to prevent any unfair means.

The police said security arrangements, including installation of CCTV cameras, were made at all centres. Candidates were allowed to enter the centre after proper frisking.

Special nakas were laid around the centres to prevent the use of illegal means during the examination. Two paramilitary companies and PCRs were deployed for patrolling outside each centre.

The police said flying squads were constituted to conduct surprise check at centres. More than 1,000 police personnel, including 17 DSPs and 51 Inspectors, were tasked to ensure fair conduct of the examination.

After a gap of 122 years, the Chandigarh Police had advertised vacancies for 49 posts of the ASI. As many as 15,802 applications were received for the post.

During digital scrutiny, several applicants were found to have submitted multiple applications with minor alterations in details, following which a probe was initiated. On verification, 122 such applications were detected after which a case was registered at the Sector 11 police station on November 30. Later, four persons, including a UT police constable and an Army clerk, were arrested.

Tight security arrangements