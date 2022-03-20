Potholed road claims scooterist’s life in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 19

A scooterist died after falling in a pit in the middle of the road near the 66kV power grid at the Industrial Area, Phase 1, on Friday night.

The deceased, identified as Inderjit Singh, 55, a resident of Sector 25, was employed as a security guard in a shopping mall. He was returning home when the mishap took place. The pillion rider, Pankaj, too suffered injuries.

Area residents said the road was full of craters and nobody cared to recarpet the stretch. “Every other day, two-wheeler riders, cyclists fall here, but hardly anyone bothers. Yesterday, a scootertist fell and sustained injuries. He could not stand up and had to be rushed to a hospital in a vehicle. A few months ago, a beggar was killed after an SUV went out of control here and hit her,” said a passerby.

Eyewitnesses said an earth mover and a tipper truck filled the crater with mud today. “It is a solution, which lasts only a week. The road needs to be repaired and re-carpeted to save precious lives,” said another passerby. —