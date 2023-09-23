Potholes filled with construction debris a threat to commuters

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, September 22

Residents and commuters have complained that commuting has become difficult in Zirakpur with construction debris being dumped on roads to fill potholes. Mounds of construction waste, bricks and stones can be seen scattered near the potholes, making commuting even more difficult than with the unfilled potholes.

Two-wheeler riders are at a greater risk of getting imbalanced, while four-wheelers are also getting damaged on a regular basis. The service lane of the Chandigarh-Ambala national highway is replete with such mounds of construction waste.

'Instant solution' makes commuting even more difficult The situation is worrying at Nagla Road and VIP Road.

Residents said it was pathetic to see mounds of construction waste on a national highway. “Officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are responsible for the upkeep of this stretch and should be made to answer on it,” said a resident of Maya Garden.

Baltana residents have also complained that mounds of construction waste have been dumped on the service lane near the Baltana turn opposite Ramada Hotel.

“The situation is the same at Nagla Road, VIP Road and no repair has been carried out at both locations. When we complain, the authorities dump construction waste as an instant solution but that makes commuting even more difficult,” said Balbir Sabharwal, a VIP Road resident.

MC officials could not be contacted for a comment.

