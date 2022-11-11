Potholes on Sec 77-78 road test drivers’ skill

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 10

The road separating Sectors 77 and 78 has one of the worst stretches in the entire city. A giant pothole right in the middle of the road, with small ones around it, poses a threat to the safety of motorists, especially two-wheeler riders.

The top layer of the metalled road vanished a long time ago, leaving a gravelly patch stretching over a long distance. Fast-moving vehicles and a curve nearby increase the chances of an accident. With the authorities failing to repair the stretch, residents suggest a caution board warning unfamiliar drivers to slow down should be put up to minimise chances of a fatal mishap.

Broken stretches MC doing little MC carries out patchwork, but after some time, things return to square one. —Vivek Taneja, A Sector 78 resident Patchwork on Patchwork is going on in the city. The bad stretch will be repaired soon. —MC official

“It seems the municipal corporation, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) officials and the local MLA are helpless. They have turned a blind eye to the pitiable condition of the roads here,” says Nischal Sachdeva, a resident of nearby Purab Apartment.

Thousands of residents of Sectors 77 and 78, living in nearby housing societies, face the daily inconvenience of commuting on this stretch as they have no option. Residents say riders often meet with accidents after hitting the pothole during night.

“Most of the roads in Mohali are in bad shape, but no action is being taken,” says Vivek Taneja, a Sector 78 resident. The councillor and municipal corporation officials say patchwork is going on and the bad stretch will be repaired soon.