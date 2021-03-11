Poultry farms defying norms to face closure

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 16

Problem of flies in the Barwala-Raipur Rani area will be dealt with strictly and poultry farms that do not follow the guidelines issued by the government will be closed, said Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik.

Kaushik stated this while presiding over a meeting with the poultry farm owners of Barwala-Raipur Rani today. He said the main reason for the problem of flies in the area was poultry farms.

He instructed the poultry farms to use medicine in the feed given to the chickens to check fly breeding. Apart from this, medicines should be sprayed regularly in villages and fly paint used in the poultry farm, which is very effective in tackling the fly menace, he added.

The DC said six teams had been constituted by the district administration. These will visit villages and ensure that the guidelines are followed. He made it clear to the poultry farm owners that if the guidelines were not followed, strict action would be taken against the farms found guilty and those would be closed as per rules.

Regional Officer, Haryana Pollution Control Board, Virendra Poonia said 92 poultry farms were operating in the area, of which notices had been issued to five farms found guilty of non-compliance with the guidelines. These would be closed in the next 60 days.

Kaushik said the people of the area were facing a lot of problems due to flies.

The Poultry Farm Association assured that they were standing shoulder to shoulder with the district administration to solve the problem of flies. They said they would not only follow the guidelines issued by the Deputy Commissioner today but would also expose the names of those who defy the guidelines of the government.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Manita Malik, SDM Richa Rathi, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Department Anil Banwala, Regional Officer of Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Panchkula, Virendra Poonia along with office-bearers of the Poultry Farm Association were among those present at the meeting.