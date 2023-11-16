Power cuts for 3 days in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 15

Officials said the electricity supply to Nayagaon, Kansal, Nada, Mullanpur Garibdas and New Chandigarh among other areas may be interruped on November 16, 17, and 18 from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm. Eco City-1, Eco City-2, Omaxe, DLF, Florence, the IAS Society and other nearby areas are likely to be affected as well.

#Mohali