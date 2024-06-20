Power cuts wreak havoc in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, June 19

Frequent power outages in Zirakpur and Dera Bassi areas have made life hell for residents. They said the supply remained erratic throughout the day.

Yesterday, residents of Ward No. 27 in Zirakpur staged a protest against the frequent transformer failure in their area. The transformer had malfunctioned three times in three days, leading to power outages for hours. The residents raised slogans against Punjab State Power Corporation Limited for failing to restore normal power supply. There is only one low-capacity transformer for around 100 houses in City Enclave. On VIP Road, power outages are being reported daily for the past three days. Residents get power for only two-three hours at night.

Dera Bassi, Zirakpur, Mohali and Kharar areas are witnessing frequent power outages for hours.

“On one hand the PSPCL is claiming to have earned a record profit, but on the other, they have failed to provide uninterrupted power supply to people,” said Durgesh Jha, a resident of VIP Road area.

Amandeep Singh, a resident Modern Complex, Zirakpur, said, “We are facing voltage fluctuation for the past few months, but the past three days had been horrible. Most of our electrical appliances have been damaged. When we complain to the PSPCL officials, they misbehave and talk rudely.”

