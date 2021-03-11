Power outages a norm in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, June 6

Residents of Zirakpur are bearing with frequent power outages in the peak summer season. There has been no respite from outages in the past one month.

When electricity is needed the most in summer, either it is not there or it starts playing hide and seek for hours. Outages ranging from five to six hours has been the norm this season, said residents. Very old and below-capacity transformers, old lines and rickety poles are to blame for frequent disruption in the power supply.

Despite Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) upgrading infrastructure from time to time, it falls short of matching consumers’ requirements. Overloading, uneven power distribution and burgeoning population in Zirakpur means residents of one part or the other are reeling under power outages. Officials of the PSPCL claim that they are woefully understaffed.

“At a time when temperature is touching 44° C, power cuts are the last thing on your mind. The PSPCL has not been able to provide uninterrupted power supply to Zirakpur in the entire summer season,” said Rupesh Panjla, a resident of VIP Road.

Saini Vihar, Phase 1, 2 and 3, Harmilap Nagar, Tribune Colony and Victoria City today witnessed long power outages in the afternoon. Residents of Dhakoli, Nagla and Peermuchhalla were powerless since early morning.

Residents complain that the PSPCL app gives misleading information about the power status and the officials do not take customers’ calls on their official phone numbers.

Meanwhile, PSPCL Executive Engineer SS Oberoi said, “A cable snapped on the Ambala road and a transformer is being upgraded due which there is power shutdown for sometimes. There are no power cuts as such.”

