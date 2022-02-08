Power privatisation: Dharna to be held in Sector 17 on February 15

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 7

A dharna will be held at Sector 17 by Opposition parties, trade unions, public representatives and employees’ organisations against the privatisation of the UT Electricity Department on February 15.

After this, a joint delegation of parties, farmer groups, residents’ welfare associations, trade unions and councillors will submit a memorandum to the UT Administrator, said the UT Powermen Union.

According to the union, they will distribute pamphlets to inform people about the impact of privatisation f the department on them. The union has announced a three-day strike from 11 pm on February 21 against handing over the UT Electricity Department to private hands.

Today, a seminar was organised against power privatisation at the Public Convention Centre in Sector 36.