Power privatisation: Panel warns Chandigarh, Centre of countrywide agitation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 19

The National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE) warned the UT Administration and the Central Government of a countrywide agitation against the privatisation of the Chandigarh Power Department.

VK Gupta, spokesperson for the All-India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF), said the northern regional convention of the NCCOEEE, a broad-based platform of all National Federations of Electricity Employees & Engineers, was held here today.

Prashant, convenor, NCCOEEE, said the convention passed a resolution calling upon the policymakers of the country to drop the target of snatching away the right to electricity for poor and rural people of India in the name of privatisation of electricity distribution network of the country.

Mohan Sharma of the AIEEF said all non-BJP state governments vehemently opposed the Electricity (Amendment) Bill - 2021 and the privatisation plan of Discoms.

This convention notes that the Chandigarh Electricity Department is a profit-making department with a high level of consumer satisfaction and low transmission and distribution losses.

Subhash Lamba of the EEFI said the convention extended full support to power sector employees of Chandigarh in their struggle against the privatisation and decries the UT Administration in adopting suppressive measures to crush the democratic movement.

The convention urges the government to withdraw all false charges and penal measures immediately.