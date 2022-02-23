Power restored in parts of Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 23

After a day of trouble, electricity supply has been restored in some parts of the city.

According to locals, power supply was restored in Sector 44-A around 7 am, in sector at 5 am, in Sector 42-B around 7.30 am, in Sector 33-B around 10 am and in Sector 11-A at 9.30 am.

It was restored in Sector 15-C, Sector 22-A and Sector 39. However, no supply has been restored in Sectors 51, 52, 36, 63, 4, 46, 22-D, 20-A, 21-A, 29, 30, parts of Sector 47, 34-C, 61 and Mani Majra till the filing of this report, according to locals.

The power restoration started on Tuesday night following which the supply was restored in many parts of the city in a phased manner. Houses, commercial places, hospitals and roads saw the effect of the power outage.

Sources said the power to all other sectors would be restored soon. “It may take a few hours to restore the entire supply as talks are on with the protesters to end the strike,” sources said.

Due to the three-day strike called by powermen, most parts of the UT remained powerless.

Meanwhile, UT Powermen Union's general secretary Gopal Dutt Joshi has appealed to the protesters to end the strike.

Meanwhile, many houses did not get water supply on Wednesday morning.

