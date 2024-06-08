Power tariff hike unfair, make 300 units free: Tewari to JERC

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, June 7

Newly-elected MP Manish Tewari today termed the hike in the tariff proposed by the UT Electricity Department as “unjustified and without any basis”, and requested the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) to provide 300 units free of cost to households with an income of less than Rs 20,000 per month.

Tewari asked the JERC to reject the proposal on the threshold itself.

He posted on X, “I request the JERC to in-fact independently obtain data of households with an income of less than Rs 20,000 per month and direct the Chandigarh Electricity Department to give them 300 units of free electricity. The Socio-Economic Caste Census data is available with the Ministry of Rural Development.”

The local Congress had promised free power in its election manifesto. The party had also promised that 20,000 litre of water would be provided free to each household every month.

Tewari added, “If the NDA/BJP government can give free ration to 75 crore people, why can’t the UT of Chandigarh give 300 units of free electricity to those who need this support. It is being given next door by AAP Government in Punjab. If free food is not a freebie, free electricity to those who require this need-based support certainly.”

It is Congress MP’s first statement against the UT Administration’s move after he got elected.

It may be noted here that the UT Electricity Department has proposed an average increase of nearly 19.44% in the existing power tariff for the financial year 2024-25.

In a petition submitted before the JERC, the department has proposed revision in the fixed and energy charges in different domestic and commercial categories for the current fiscal.

However, the department can implement the revised rates only after getting approval from the commission.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.