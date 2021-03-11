PPCB team takes water samples

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 4

A team of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) officials today visited TDI City, Sector 74-A, and took water samples from various locations and inspected disposal of sewage in the area.

Residents had complained to the PPCB regarding the alleged disposal of sewage into rainwater-harvesting pit.

Piyush Jindal, SDO, PPCB, along with his team, visited the site and took the samples. The residents complained that many sewage disposal lines are connected with storm water drains and they had to bear with foul smell daily. Moreover, the sewer lines remain choked and untreated water is collected in tanks and disposed of into nearby areas, causing a lot of pollution, they complained.

The PPCB officials also inspected the sewage treatment plant of TDI in Sector 116 in the presence of residents and TDI representatives.

Jindal said, “The results of samples are likely to come in 10 days. Action will be recommended on the basis of the sample report.”

Representatives of the Welfare of Committee of Connaught Residency, including Yashpal Singh, Niranjan Singh, Pardeep Ohri, Mohan Singla, Virender Goel and Sunil Gandhi, were present at site during the visit of the PPCB team.