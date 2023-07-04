Prabhakar Jaiswal’s four-wicket haul restricts Peace Zone

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 3

Leg-spinner Prabhakar Jaiswal took a four-wicket haul as Leisure Zone bundled out Peace Zone for 199 runs in the first match of the UTCA Domestic U-16 Cricket Tournament, which began at Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36.

Peace Zone opening pair Rupesh Yadav (0) and Meet Dahiya (6) couldn’t contribute much, but the middle order batsmen — Daksh Kashyap (39), Monu Pal (21) and Karan Yadav (22) — compensated for the early loss. Rithwik Sood and Himanshu Yadav also contributed 28 runs, while Ajay Chourashiya added 19 runs. For Leisure Zone, Jaiswal took four wickets for 45, while Sayyed Mohammad and Hardik Sachdeva picked up two wickets each. Rudra Pratap and Vansh Nautiyal clinched one wicket each. In reply, Leisure Zone scored 12 runs without any loss before the stumps were drawn.