Prabhjot, Prabh Simran hit tons for Patiala team

Chandigarh, August 28
Prabhjot Singh and Prabh Simran Singh scored centuries to help Patiala claim three points against Sangrur on the basis of the first innings lead in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District Tournament for Katoch Shield.
Batting first, Patiala scored 437/7 in 90 overs. Prabhjot scored 180 off 261 balls, with 22 boundaries and three sixes, whereas Prabh Simran scored a quick-fire 104 off 79 balls, with 12 boundaries and 6 sixes. Gourav Markan (5/76) was the pick of the bowlers, while Yashpaawanjot claimed 2/110.
In reply, Sangrur lads were bowled out for 106 runs in 46 overs. Gourav Markan (46) was the lone highest run getter for the side. Aryaman Singh (5/22) and Karan Kaila (3/11) were the most successful wicket takers for the bowling side.
In their second innings, Patiala posted 130/2 in 19 overs at the draw of stumps.
Haren Goel (69 off 57 balls, with six boundaries and five sixes) was the main run getter for the side. Gurwinder and Lovedeep took one
wicket each for the bowling side. The match ended in a draw. However, Patiala claimed three points on the basis of first innings lead, while Sangrur got one.
In other matches, Mansa defeated Fatehgarh Sahib by 159 runs, Kapurthala took first innings lead against Ludhiana and Nawanshahr claimed three points over Ropar.
