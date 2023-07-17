Prabhsimran in Asian Games squad

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 16

Punjab Cricket Association’s Prabhsimran Singh and Amanjot Kaur made it to the Indian men and women cricket teams, respectively, for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou to be held from September 19 to October 8. Chandigarh’s Kashvee Gautam managed to get her name on the standby list for the women’s team.

The matches are scheduled to be held at Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field. Singh, who had a successful run during this year’s IPL for Punjab Kings, is a well-known name in the local cricket circuit. The 22-year-old from Patiala will be making his international debut.

Amanjot, who also captained the Chandigarh women’s team, has impressed the selectors. Daughter of a carpenter, Amanjot was recently picked by the BCCI for the Indian team’s tour to Bangladesh.

Chandigarh pacer Kashvee Gautam, who was earlier named in the India A team for the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023, has been kept on the standby list. The men’s cricket competition will take place from September 28 to October 8 in a T20 format, while the women’s event will be held from September 19 to 28.

