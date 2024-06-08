Pradhuman back as Transport chief

Chandigarh, June 7
In a minor reshuffle in the UT Administration, the charge of Director Transport-cum-Divisional Manager, CTU, was again assigned to Pradhuman Singh, HCS, in addition to his own duties, relieving Isha Kamboj, HCS, of the charge.
Amandeep Singh Bhatti, PCS, was assigned the charge of additional secretary, Cooperation. Pradhuman Singh was also given the charge of Joint Secretary, Local Government. Sorabh Kumar Arora, PCS, was assigned the charge of Joint Secretary, Urban planning and Metro. Nitish Singla, PCS, was given the charge of Joint Secretary, Labour.
Sanyam Garg, HCS, got the charge of Joint Registrar, Cooperative Societies, and Naveen of the DANICS cadre was assigned the charge of Director, Tourism.
