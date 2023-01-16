Praduman claims rowing gold

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 15

Praduman clocked 8 minutes and 16.78 seconds (8:16.78s) to win a gold medal in the men’s single sculls event during the Chandigarh State Rowing Championship for

Senior and Open Strength events at Sukhna Lake today. Vijay (8.37:40s) claimed second position, while Arun (9.00:11s) finished third.

In the men’s coxless/pair event, the team of Harpreet and Ajit (7.25:34s) clinched the top position, while the pair of CS Sahu and Ravi finished second by clocking 8.2:17s. Sahil and Jaspal claimed third position in 8.36:14s.

In the women’s coxless pair, Gurpreet and Nikita won gold medal in 9.56:76s, while Amritpal Kaur and Priyadarshini Rath claimed the silver medal in 10.50:70s. Sampath and Neetu claimed bronze medal in 11:02:03s.

In the women’s double sculls, Amritpal Kaur and Priyadarshini Raut came first, while Sheetal and Ritu Rani bagged second position. Pooja Kumari and Priyadarshini Kumari finished third.

The team of Sukhdeep, Aditya, Sahil and Gulshan won the men’s coxless-4 event gold by clocking 6.39:27s. Gunjit, Tarsem, Rajinder and Ravi won silver medal in 6.48:0s and the team of Gurmail, Ravinder, Ajit and Jginder Shrma came third in 7.09:27s.

Earlier, Dr Anmol Ratan Sidhu, senior advocate and former advocate general, Punjab, inaugurated the event. A total of 67 rowers participated in the event, claimed organisers.