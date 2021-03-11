Pragun defeats top seed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

Fourth seed Chandigarh’s Pragun Thakur defeated top seed Haryana’s Trishubh Kumar in the boys’ U-14 semi-finals during the ongoing Roots AITA Challenge Series (CS7) today.

Thakur recorded a (6-3, 6-0) win over his rival. He will face second seed Punjab’s Abhinav Chaudhary, who defeated Chandigarh’s Sachit Thakur (7-5, 6-1), in the final on Friday.

Meanwhile, in the boys’ U-18 semis, top seed Haryana’s Agnivesh Bhardwaj toppled Haryana’s Abhinav Sharma (6-0, 6-2). Second seed Yasharth Chadha of Uttar Pradesh also reached the final. He, however, struggled hard to defeat Haryana’s Trishubh Kumar (7-5, 5-7, 7-5). In the boys’ U-18 doubles’ final, the pair of Bhardwaj and Sharma defeated Chadha and Ujjawal Verma (6-1, 6-2). — TNS