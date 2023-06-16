Pranav makes it to tennis final

Mohali, June 15
Top seed Pranav Mishra of Uttar Pradesh recorded a comeback win over Maharashtra’s Arjun Pardesi to march into the boys’ U-16 final during the ongoing Roots AITA CS7 National Rankings Championship.
Mishra lost the first set (1-6), but only to make a (6-2, 6-3) comeback win in the match. In the second semi-finals, Vanshraj Jalota of Uttar Pradesh outplayed Punjab’s Parth Sharma (6-0, 6-2).
In the boys’ U-18 semis, Chandigarh’s Anirudh Sangra defeated Haralam Singh (6-1, 6-0) and second seed Akshat Dhull overpowered Haryana’s Aryan Jolly (6-3, 6-4). Second seed Tamanna Walia moved into the girls’ U-18 semis by defeating Ira Chadha (6-2, 6-2). She will be facing Siya Parsade, who defeated Riya Gangamma (6-2, 6-4), in the final.
In the girls’ U-16 quarterfinals, top seed Rubani Sidhu defeated Miraaya Sharma (6-0, 6-0), Siya defeated Riya (6-4, 6-4), Sidhak Kaur outplayed Mannat Awasthi (7-5, 6-1) and Manmeet Kaur defeated Ira (6-4, 6-4).
