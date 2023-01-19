Prashita claims U-19 chess gold

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 18

Prashita Gupta claimed girls’ U-19 gold medal on the concluding day of the CBSE National Chess Championship at Brookfield International School. Anjana Devi and Barah Khas claimed joint second position, while Simran finished third.

In the girls’ U-17 category, Shybi Binoj and Niyati Vikram Singh claimed first two positions, respectively, whereas Velammal Vidyalaya and Theephigaa KP claimed the joint third position.

Charvi Chaudhary won the girls’ U-14 gold, followed by Aji Shree A at the second position and Aanya Agrawal at the third. In the girls’ U-11 category, Aanya Gupta, Ayushi Dinesh and Manvi Maheshwari claimed first three positions, respectively.

In the mixed U-19 event, Saurabh Vishwas bagged the gold medal, while Aryan Varsane won the silver. Manish Aton Cristeno claimed the third position. Arun Katarian won the U-17 mixed event gold medal, followed by Sahib Singh at second position and Harshhil Sehgal at third.

In the U-14 category, Roshan, Simarth Razdan and Yug Desai claimed first three positions, respectively. In the mixed U-11 competition, Mithlesh stood first, Pawan claimed position and Chirag Lahoti finished at third position.

In the U-11 mixed team competitions, Bhavan BP Vidya Mandir, Nagpur, Reliance Foundation School, Surat, and Gulf Indian School, Kuwait, claimed first three positions, respectively. Delhi Public School, Guwahati, won the U-14 team event, followed by Delhi Public School, Jodhpur, and Delhi Public School, RK Puram, at second and third positions, respectively.

In the U-14 mixed team event, BDM International School, Kolkata, bagged the first position and DPS, East Bangalore, won the second position. Amithy International School, Mayur Vihar, Delhi, bagged the third spot.

In the U-17 girls’ event, Dev Girls Senior Secondary School, Chennai, won the first position, Velmal Vidyalaya, Tamil Nadu, got the second position and Sunbeam English School, Varanasi, bagged the third position. In the U-17 mixed competition, St John’s English Medium School, Andhra Pradesh, stood first, Bhavan’s B Vidya Mandir, Trimurti Nagar, Nagpur, bagged the second spot and Modern School, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi, won the third position.

In the U-19 team event, Bal Bharti Public School, Velamal Vidyalaya, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi Public School, Faridabad, claimed first three positions, respectively, while Lakshmipat Singhania Academy, Kolkata, Bal Bharti Public School, Rajinder Nagar, and Bal Bharti School, Pitampura, won laurels.

Over 80 teams from India and gulf countries participated in this championship.