Prathna wins team silver in swimming

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 22

Sixteen-year-old swimmer Prathna Bhatia, a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, has won team silver in the ongoing Special Olympics World Games in Berlin (Germany).

The Indian contingent comprising Prathna, Rachna, Aleena Antony and Prashaddhi Prakash Kamble claimed second position in the 4x25m freestyle relay by clocking 01:46.02.

The team represented Special Olympics Bharat in the championship. A student of Special Cell for Intellectually Challenged, Prathna had cleared all preparatory-cum-training camps held in four states before confirming her berth in the Indian swimming team. A national-level medallist in cycling, Prathna started swimming at the age of four.