Pratyaksh Goel, Ayaan Garg win chess titles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 6

Pratyaksh Goel won the Under-19 open category of the Chandigarh Chess Championship at Chandigarh Baptist School, Sector 45.

Ekaaksha Negi and Ayaan Garg claimed the joint top position in the Under-11 event, while Lakshiv Mittal won the Under-7 category. Kamya Kumari won the girls’ Under-15 event and Anvi Gupta claimed the Under-11 title.

