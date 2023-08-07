Pratyaksh Goel, Ayaan Garg win chess titles

Chandigarh, August 6
Pratyaksh Goel won the Under-19 open category of the Chandigarh Chess Championship at Chandigarh Baptist School, Sector 45.
Ekaaksha Negi and Ayaan Garg claimed the joint top position in the Under-11 event, while Lakshiv Mittal won the Under-7 category. Kamya Kumari won the girls’ Under-15 event and Anvi Gupta claimed the Under-11 title.
