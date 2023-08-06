Pratyaksh Goel in lead on Day 1 of chess meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 5

Pratyaksh Goel claimed lead with two points followed by Amey Goyal (2 points) and Agaaz Bansal (1½ points) in the open U-19 category on the inaugural day of the Chandigarh U-19, U-15, U-11 and U-7 (Open and Girls) Chess Championship at Chandigarh Baptist School in Sector 45 here. A total of 106 players are participating in the championship in different categories.

In the U-15 open category, Vedant Garg led the second round with two points. Sukant Mohindra followed him at the second position with two points followed by Ayush Kumar Singh, who also claimed two points. In the girls’ U-15 event, Aayra Singh (2 points), Kamya Kumari (1½ points) and Precious Bansal (1½ points) were placed at the top three positions, while in the U-11 open category, Ayaan, Vivaan Mittal and Sidharth Bhargav scored two points each to claim the lead in that order.

In the girls’ U-11 category, Saanvi Aggarwal (2 points), Rithya Gauba (2 points) and Anvi Gupta (1 point) were in the lead. Garvit Patel, Akarsh Kalsi and Lakshiv Mittal claimed two points each to lead the U-7 open category.

Four boys and four girls in the U-19 and U-15 categories, and two boys and two girls in the U-11 and U-7 categories will be selected to represent Chandigarh in the upcoming nationals.

