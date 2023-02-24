Pre-2005 refuse removed from Dadu Majra dumpsite

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, February 23

In a major step towards achieving the ‘Swachh Chandigarh’ goal, the entire 5 lakh metric tonne (LMT) legacy waste lying on 20 acre at the Dadu Majra dumping ground for over 20 years (before 2005) has been bio-mined. The processing work was completed last month.

With this, work to clear legacy waste in the first part of the dumping site has been finished, while work in the second part is currently underway.

After getting physical possession of the land, the civic body plans to set up a new waste processing plant at the site.

“The entire legacy waste in the first part of the dumping ground has been cleared. Since we didn’t have enough space at the existing processing plant in Sector 25, we will set it up in the cleared area,” Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner, told Chandigarh Tribune.

The Rs 33-crore legacy waste mining project was inaugurated in December 2019 by then Punjab Governor and UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore. While the work was set to be finished within 18 months, the project could not be completed till last year.

Nagpur-based company SMS Limited was finally given February 2023 deadline to finish the job. Officials had contended the work had to be halted as waste became too moist to be removed during monsoon. In winter too, the pace of work slowed down.

In the second part of the dumping ground, the project to biomine remaining 7.67 LMT waste (after 2005) on over eight acres is currently on and 1.7 LMT garbage has already been cleared. Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit had last year inaugurated the Rs 68-crore legacy waste biomining and land recovery project here. Aakanksha Enterprises is carrying out this project with 43-month deadline.

The garbage received at the waste processing plant across the road in Sector 25 does not get fully processed. As per the MC, a total of 350 metric tonne per day (TPD) wet garbage is currently being generated in the city, but only 120 TPD is getting processed. On the other hand, the entire 200 TPD dry waste generated is being processed.

Began in 2019, faced delays

Biomining project began in Dec 2019 and work was set to be finished within 18 months

Work got delayed and Nagpur-based firm SMS Limited got Feb 2023 deadline to finish job

Work had to be halted as waste became moist during monsoon, got slowed down in winter too

Residue being cleared

Refuse-derived fuel (18,000 MT) and biosoil (10,000 MT) generated during biomining process are currently being shifted from site. While fuel is used in cement plants, biosoil is used for levelling land surfaces with depression. The site will be cleared of entire residue by March, say MC officials.