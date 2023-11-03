Pre-conference workshops at GMCH

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 2

On the occasion of the 11th National Conference of Indian Society of Transfusion Medicine — TRANSMEDCON 2023 being held at Chandigarh from November 3 to 5 organised by the Department of Transfusion Medicine, PGIMER, four pre-conference workshops were held at GMCH, Chandigarh. The event was being held in collaboration with the Department of Transfusion Medicine, GMCH.