Pre-conference workshops at GMCH

Chandigarh, November 2
On the occasion of the 11th National Conference of Indian Society of Transfusion Medicine — TRANSMEDCON 2023 being held at Chandigarh from November 3 to 5 organised by the Department of Transfusion Medicine, PGIMER, four pre-conference workshops were held at GMCH, Chandigarh. The event was being held in collaboration with the Department of Transfusion Medicine, GMCH.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin to reach India next week for 2+2 dialogue
Visit indicates Hardeep Singh Nijjar issue hiccups have been...
AQI tops 450 in Delhi areas; GRAP-III kicks in
Punjab farm fire surge sets alarm bells ringing | Primary Sc...