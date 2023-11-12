Pre-Diwali event at child care institutions

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 11

The Union Territory Child Protection Society, under the aegis of the Department of Social Welfare, Chandigarh, organised a programme for pre-Diwali celebrations at child care institutions in the city.

It was a reunion of orphan and abandoned young adults at Children’s Home Snehalaya for Boys and Girls and After Care Home for Girls & Boys with those who had left the institutional care after attaining the age of 21.

Nearly 244 children and young adults attended the programme, an initiative of Palika Arora, Member Secretary of the society and Director, Social Welfare, wherein they shared some cheerful moments together.

#Diwali