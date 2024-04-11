Preity Zinta visits hospital

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta visited the Chandigarh Spinal Rehab in Sector 28. She interacted with patients with spinal injuries at the centre, and also took a round of the centre to see the rehabilitation facilities being offered by it. TNS

Sports medicine expert honoured

Chandigarh: Noted orthopaedic surgeon, foot injuries and sports medicine specialist Dr Mandeep Dhillon has been awarded a lifetime achievement award by the North Zone Orthopaedic Association at the recently concluded conference at Patiala. Prof Dhillon was recognised for this contribution over the past 35 years to orthopaedic education, development of sports sciences, initiation of arthroscopy in North India and having been elevated to the post of president of almost all major Indian orthopaedic societies. TNS

DJ 11 register 38-run win

Chandigarh: DJ 11 recorded a 38-run win over Monty 11 to clinch the three-day cricket tournament organised by Vicky Middukhera Foundation, at Panjab University grounds. Batting first, DJ 11 scored 138. And, in reply, Monty 11 team bundled out at 100. A total of 16 teams participated in the event. The tournament was played on a knock out basis. The winning team was given Rs 21,000, while the first runner-up was awarded Rs 11,000. tns

Man dies by suicide

Zirakpur: The police have booked five persons, including the wife, mother-in-law and father-in-law, for abetment to suicide after Sukhbir Singh died by suicide at Saini Vihar, Phase I, in Baltana on Tuesday. He was found hanging in his house. People got suspicious when a foul smell started emanating from the room. The complainant, Des Raj, father of the deceased, said his son was married to Renu, daughter of Ramesh Kumar of Palwal in Haryana.

Man granted bail for daughter’s wedding

Chandigarh: A local court has granted interim bail to a man held in a cheating case to attend his daughter’s marriage, observing that a father has to perform rituals such as “kanyadaan” as per the Hindu traditions. —TNS

