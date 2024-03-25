Preneet Kaur of BJP holds meeting in Dera Bassi

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, March 24

The BJP candidate for Patiala constituency, Preneet Kaur, began her election campaign in the Dera Bassi area today with a meeting with the party workers at a marriage palace on Dhanoni Road. The four-term Lok Sabha member and veteran Congress leader from Punjab, Preneet Kaur, joined the BJP on March 14. She said the forthcoming elections would be contested on the issue of the BJP government’s development model.

Many local former Congress leaders who joined the BJP were welcomed at the meeting.

Kaur addressed another meeting in Baltana, where Ward 5 Councillor Neha Sharma was present. Councillor Sharma had recently joined the BJP.

Addressing the gathering, Kaur said, “Many development projects have been launched for Zirakpur, which will be completed soon.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Dera Bassi #Lok Sabha #Zirakpur