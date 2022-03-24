Prepaid auto-cum-taxi booth at Chandigarh railway station now functional

Tribune News Service

Amit Bathla

Chandigarh, March 23

The prepaid auto-cum-taxi booth at the Chandigarh railway station, which had been lying defunct since 2018, has once again been made functional. The development has come as a relief for passengers, who had to face harassment by auto drivers by paying exorbitant charges for even short distances.

“It will also ensure safety of passengers as an entry register of auto drivers will be maintained at the booth, which will be manned by a police official. With this, outside or unauthorised autos will not be allowed to enter the station premises. Only local auto-rickshaw drivers will be allowed to enter the station premises, others will be fined,” said Chandigarh GRP SHO Vilayati Saini. A sticker will be issued to the local autos for identification. In this regard, the GRP has issued instructions to the local auto union for immediate implementation.

“The restart of the prepaid booth will be beneficial for everyone. It is a win-win situation for us, rail passengers and auto drivers. For passengers, the services will be hassle-free and quick. It will also prevent passengers from being fleeced by unauthorised auto rickshaws. Further, it will help check parking mess at the railway station and also help us keep a vigil on auto drives to curb crime. Besides, local auto drivers will get more passengers,” he said.

However, the prepaid autos will ply as per the rates fixed in 2013 by the UT Administration. The auto union has been seeking a hike in fares, saying it was not justified to run the autos as per the rates listed nine years ago.

In this regard, the GRP had recently written to the UT Administration for a revision of the rate list at the booth. In reply, the Secretary, State Transport Authority, UT Administration, said the proposal for revision of fare on account of autos/taxis was under consideration.

Saini said, “Till the new rates are notified, the old rates will be applicable.”