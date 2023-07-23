Prepare to shell out more for car parking in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 22

Even as the Municipal Corporation has proposed free parking for two-wheelers and EVs, owners of four-wheelers may have to shell out more.

The MC has proposed a hike in parking charges for non-electric four-wheelers as well as commercial three-wheelers. As per the proposal, parking will be free for the first 10 minutes. Between 11 minutes and 4 hours, Rs 20 will be charged; over 4 hours till 8 hours, Rs 25; and thereafter, Rs 10 will be charged per hour till 24 hours.

A day pass for multiple entries up to 12 hours may cost Rs 50. At present, Rs 14 is the flat charge for four-wheelers and Rs 7 for two-wheelers.

In the off-street paid parking lots near Elante Mall and Fun Republic, the car owners will have to shell out Rs 90 for the first four hours. The charges will increase to Rs 150 for over 4 hours to 8 hours. Thereafter, Rs 20 will be charged every hour.

In parking lots near Piccadily Square, Rs 50 will be charged till 4 hours, Rs 70 from 4 hours to 8 hours and Rs 20 every hour after that.

The rates for the commercial four-wheelers, including taxis and cabs, as well as mini buses, jeeps, tourist buses, heavy and light commercial vehicles, trucks and others will be different.

As per the Municipal Corporation’s proposal, for cash payment of parking fees, an additional Rs 5 will be levied as cash handling charges for non-commercial vehicles. For commercial vehicles, an additional Rs 10 will be charged.

An increase of Rs 10 in every slab after every three financial years, for all categories of vehicles. A final decision on the matter will be taken in the Tuesday’s House meeting.