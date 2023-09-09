 Present only top-tier papers at int’l meets: PGI to faculty : The Tribune India

Present only top-tier papers at int'l meets: PGI to faculty

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, September 8

In a recent communication to all faculty members, the PGIMER has emphasised that only top-tier research papers are presented at national and international conferences, the responsibility of which falls upon the departmental collegiums.

They will be tasked with the collective reviewing of scientific material proposed for presentations at national and international conferences. Following extensive discussions, the selected material will be forwarded to the establishment branch for approval with the endorsement of all members of the collegium.

The institute’s administration has urged all faculty members and department heads to be cognisant of these instructions and take appropriate steps with respect to the directive. By doing so, they will contribute to the institute’s mission of advancing research quality and scholarly engagement in the global academic community.

Under the institute’s guidelines, faculty members are permitted to attend conferences and seminars at the institute’s cost or with support from scientific organisations. However, the key contention arises from the stringent review process imposed on research papers. The institute places the responsibility squarely on departmental collegiums to collectively review and approve material before it is presented at the events.

Some faculty members expressed concerns that this could deter them from pursuing conference opportunities, defeating the purpose of academic exchange altogether. In response to these concerns, some faculty members are calling for a more balanced approach.

They suggest that while maintaining quality standards is crucial, the institute should focus on fostering an environment that encourages research excellence organically rather than relying on a rigid approval process.

Dept collegiums to shoulder responsibility

Dept collegiums to shoulder responsibility

The departmental collegiums will be tasked with the collective reviewing of scientific material proposed for presentations at national and international conferences. Following extensive discussions, the selected material will be forwarded to the establishment branch for approval with the endorsement of all members of the collegium.

