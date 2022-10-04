President Droupadi Murmu to attend Punjab Engineering College event on October 9

Chandigarh, October 3

President of India Droupadi Murmu will attend the 52nd Convocation of Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University) on October 9.

The convocation, which will be held after a gap of two years, has been combined with the closing ceremony of the Centenary Year celebrations of the institute. As many as 669 BTech, 168 MTech and 34 PhD degrees will be awarded to students.

The President will also inaugurate the new Secretariat building in Sector 9 at 10 am.

