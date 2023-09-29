President Murmu gives smart city awards to team from Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 28

Chandigarh Smart City has won four awards in the prestigious all-India Smart Cities Award Contest (ISAC) 2022, organised by the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

Besides getting the best UT award, the city stood first in the mobility and governance categories, and third in the sanitation category. The awards were presented by President Droupadi Murmu during the India Smart Cities Conclave held in Indore yesterday.

Anindita Mitra, Chief Executive Officer, Chandigarh Smart City Ltd, along with NP Sharma, Chief General Manager, and DV Manohar, Chairman, SmartBike, received the awards for mobility and e-governance services.

Anup Gupta, Mayor, Nitin Kumar Yadav, Home Secretary, and Mitra received the award for Best UT and for being third in the sanitation category. Chandigarh Smart City showcased its award winning projects at the India Smart Cities Conclave. Efforts were made to create a replica of the city’s bicycling infrastructure and public bicycle sharing system. The President visited the UT’s exhibition stall.