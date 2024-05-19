Press meet stopped after EC team's intervention

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 18

Election Commission Office intervened and got a press conference relating to EVMs stopped today at Press Club. The meet was being organised by the EVM Hatao Sena, Socialist Party (India) and the Right to Recall Party.

The officials concerned said there was no permission for such an event.

The election officials and the police reached the club and got the conference stopped as National in-charge of EVM Hatao Sena Pawan Jury was to give the live demonstration of a working model of the EVM to “show how crores of paper votes can be stolen all over India due to the black glass present in the machine”.

Sandeep Pandey, national secretary, Socialist Party (India), was also present.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.