Presunna beats Rubi, claims veterans TT gold

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 27

Presunna Parekh defeated Rubi Kaur (11-4, 11-8, 9-11, 9-11, 11-6) to win the women’s singles veterans gold medal in the ongoing All-India Civil Services Table Tennis Tournament, organised by the Sports Department, at the Table Tennis hall in Sector 23 here.

In semi-finals, Presunna ousted Snehal Bhole (11-7, 7-11, 11-4, 11-3), while Rubi defeated M Baby Sarojini (11-1, 11-8, 12-10). In quarterfinals, Rubi defeated Shubhangi Junghre (11-3, 11-1, 11-0), Presunna ousted Neeta Vaishnav (6-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-4), M Baby Sarojani outplayed Neha Patil (13-11, 4-11, 7-11, 11-8, 14-12) and Snehal outplayed Chhaya ben Katara (11-3, 12-0, 11-7).

Kaushik De Sarkar won the men’s veterans title by defeating Munish Rawat (11-4, 6-11, 11-9, 11-9). In semis, Rawat defeated Anil Bandel (11-6, 11-13, 11-8, 9-11, 11-9) and Sarkar ousted D Debadutta Mohanty (2-11, 12-10, 11-5, 11-6).

In the women’s doubles final, the pair of Rubi and Neeta Vaishanav defeated M Baby Sarojini and S Satyavathi (13-11, 11-9, 11-8). The team of Mihir Ghosh and Sikander

Jan won the doubles final by defeating Santanu Banerjee and Sarkar (11-7, 11-5, 11-7).

In the women’s singles quarterfinals, Serena Sheela Jacob beat Suhana Narhinari (11-5, 11-8, 11-7). Frenaz Chipia (RSB Ahmedabad) beat Surabharsha (11-7, 11-3, 11-7), Tammana Saini outplayed Manisha Seal (11-4, 16-14, 11-4) and Garima Goyal ousted Neha Kumari (11-7, 11-6, 10-12, 11-7).

In men’s quarterfinals, R Santosh Kumar ousted Sohan Bhatacharya (9-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-7), while Utkarsh Gupta defeated Shivam Solanki (11-4, 11-7, 11-6), Tushar Maheshbai Chavan defeated Samrat Chakarborty (11-6, 11-7, 12-10, 11-9) and Abhinav Bnewal beat Bhavesh Apte (11-9, 11-9, 11-5).