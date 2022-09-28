President Droupadi Murmu to visit Chandigarh on October 8

Chandigarh, September 27

President Droupadi Murmu will visit the city on October 8. Confirming the development, a senior UT official said President’s engagements in the city would be confirmed by her office in a day or two.

The UT Administration had requested the President to preside over the Indian Air Force (IAF) Day celebrations on October 8 at Sukhna Lake. The IAF will conduct an hour-long air show at the lake.

This is the first time the IAF will showcase its full fire power outside an IAF Station. In 2007, Chandigarh hosted the Presidential Fleet Review for the 75th Jubilee celebrations of the IAF, but it was conducted at the Air Force Station, Chandigarh.

The show will see advanced fighters, transport aircraft, helicopters and the Suryakiran aerobatics team in action.

The President is also scheduled to inaugurate the new seven-storey UT Secretariat building in Sector 9 the same day. Built at an estimate cost of Rs 70 crore, the building has a plot area of 2.63 acre with total covered area of 2,14,816 sq ft.

Except for UT Engineering, all major departments will be shifted to the new building. The building has G+6 floors having various offices, including that of the UT Administrator. The President is also likely to attend the convocation at the Punjab Engineering College. — TNS

