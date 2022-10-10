President unveils new sectt; gives city green projects

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 9

President Droupadi Murmu today inaugurated the new Chandigarh Secretariat building in Sector 9. Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, MP Kirron Kher, Mayor Sarbjit Kaur and UT Adviser Dharam Pal were among those present.

Big boost for Chandigarh Smart Grid Project, involving installation of 24,213 smart meters for real-time tracking of consumption, inaugurated

Sewage Treatment Plant, Kishangarh, to fill Sukhna with treated water and use for irrigational purpose unveiled

Foundation stone laid for Effluent Treatment Plant, GMCH-32, to treat 1.5 million litres per day waste water generated by hospital

Foundation stone laid for 2 MW floating solar photovoltaic power plant at the Sector 39 waterworks. It will re-utilise wasteland

The green building has come up over 2.36 acres with covered area of 2,14,816 sq ft. The building has G+6 floors with provision for parking of 78 cars and 76 two-wheelers and is expected achieve minimum five star “GRIHA” (green rating for integrated habitat assessment) standards.

The President congratulated the administration for coming up with a green, intelligent and smart building. The secretariat will house all administrative departments of the administration under one roof to deliver better services to general public.

Besides, the President unveiled the Smart Grid Project, implemented in Sub-Division No. 5 of the UT Electricity Department covering Sectors 29, 31, 47, 48, Industrial Area, Phases-I and II, Ram Darbar and others.

Under this project, 24,213 smart meters have been installed. Now, the energy consumption is being recorded on a real-time basis with the help of latest IT equipment, leading to saving of manpower cost apart from manual reading errors that caused trouble to consumers.

The President further laid the foundation stone for the Effluent Treatment Plant, GMCH-32, to treat waste water of about 1.5 million litres per day (MLD) generating from hospital.

Also, she unveiled the Sewage Treatment Plant, Kishangarh, built to fill Sukhna Lake with treated water. It will also be used for irrigation purposes in the surrounding areas.

As part of the vision to achieve 75 megawatt power generation by August 15 next year, the President laid the foundation stone for 2 MWP floating SPV (solar photovoltaic) Power Plant, Sector 39 waterworks. It will help generate clean and green power by re-utilisation of wasteland.

